Neshoba No. 1 in USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for 10th straight week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Neshoba Central won five more games to extend its run atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll to 10 consecutive weeks.

The (9-0) Rockets are led by Mississippi State-bound senior pitcher Aspen Wesley, the three-time reigning Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year. Neshoba defeated then-No. 5 Fairhope, 2-0, on Saturday at the Jubilee Shootout in Alabama, dropping the previously-unbeaten (13-1) Pirates two spots to seventh this week.

The other three top teams remained unchanged. No. 2 James Madison doesn’t open defense of its two-straight Virginia state 6A titles until March 26, while third-ranked Norco (14-0) topped then-No. 19 Los Alamitos (8-2) in Saturday’s title game of the 32-team Dave Kops Tournament of Champions, and Texas’ Cedar Ridge (10-0) added two wins to stay fourth.

Back-to-back Kansas state 5A titlist Shawnee Heights (opening April 5) and Alabama’s Spain Park (13-1) both jumped ahead of Fairhope at Nos. 5 and 6, while two-time Indiana state champ New Palestine (opening April 2), Texas’ Forney (9-1) and poll newcomer Pinnacle (6-0) of Arizona round out the top 10. Since suffering their only loss — 4-2 to College Station on March 2 — the Jackrabbits have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 66-0.

California’s San Marcos was the lone team to drop out of the poll this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.