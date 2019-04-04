Neshoba win streak reaches 60, no change in top 10 of softball Super 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neshoba Central’s win streak reached 60 games this week to solidify its hold on the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The 21-0 Rockets, fresh off Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Choctaw Central, have outscored their last six opponents 40-0 and have now been the nation’s No. 1-ranked team for 13 weeks.

Meanwhile, the nine teams below them also kept up their winning ways to maintain an unchanged top 10.

FULL RANKINGS: Softball Super 25, Week 5

The first change this week is at No. 11, as Kentucky’s unbeaten Louisville Male (8-0) moved up three more spots after collecting three wins, including Wednesday night’s 15-1 victory over fellow ranked squad Spain Park (25-5) in Alabama.

The Bulldogs have now outscored their opponents this season 107-5. After suffering its third-straight loss, Spain Park fell to 25th.

Elsewhere, Illinois’ Marist (8-2) rebounded with four consecutive triumphs to get back eight of the 10 places it lost two weeks ago, when the Redhawks fell from 15th to 25th.

Florida’s Apopka (13-1) and Texas’ Keller (21-3-1) are new to the rankings this week at No. 15 and No. 19, respectively. Apopka was edged 2-1 by Lake Brantley on Tuesday to snap a 13-game win streak to start its season, while Keller has now won nine straight.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.