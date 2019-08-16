New $53M Texas high school football stadium has state's largest video board, best-in-class medical technology

Texas high school football has a new high-priced megalith, and it comes with an especially shiny new toy.

The latest (and maybe greatest?) new $50+ million stadium in Texas is set to open in Prosper, where Children’s Health Stadium will host Prosper (Texas) High School. The stadium will seat 12,000 fans and features the largest video board in any Texas high school stadium. That would make the Children’s Health video board larger than the one used at the Ford Center at the Cowboys training facility The Star, which hosts multiple Frisco ISD football teams, not to mention other new high school stadiums.

Per the Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle, the total construction cost for the facility was approximately $53 million, up from the $48 million planned cost cited by Dallas metroplex NBC affiliate KXAS. Compared to other nearby mega-stadiums in Allen ($60 million) and McKinney ($70 million), Prosper’s final budget seems almost parsimonious, but they received plenty for their investment, as Riddle’s Tweet showcases below:

While the video board will likely get the lion’s share of attention, it’s the stadium’s other leading amenities that could prove more significant. Children’s Health Stadium is the first Texas high school stadium to feature an on-sideline ER medical tent, as you see in collegiate and NFL facilities today. It also has a mobile x-ray machine and full sideline cooling units, among other best-in-class assets.

The stadium’s bells and whistles were showcased for the media Friday morning, but there’s still plenty of time for Prosper ISD to fine tune any adjustments that are needed; the Eagles don’t open their 2019 home slate until August 30, when they host Rowlett (Texas) High School.