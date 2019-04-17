New Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats adds Michigan high school coach to staff

New Alabama head basketball coach Nats Oats is going all the way back to his roots as he fills out his coaching staff. And the latest stop came at a Michigan high school.

As reported by MLive.com, among other sources, Longtime Southfield Christian head coach Josh Baker is leaving his current post to join Oats’ staff in Tuscaloosa. As noted by MLive, Oats and Baker coached together at Romulus (Mich.) High School, and have long been interested in an opportunity to reunite.

Now they’ll get it at the collegiate level.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Baker told MLive of working with his former Maranatha Baptist College classmate. “Hopefully I can bring some value too and I’m thrilled to learn from him and then Charlie Henry too. I’ll be able to learn from both of them and just pick their brains and learn everything I possibly can.”

Now, with Baker officially headed to work for the man with whom he once lived in a basement, the Southfield Christian reins will be passed to Clennie Brundidge, Baker’s longtime assistant coach who has already led a team to one state title when he served as the interim coach during the 2013-14 season.

That will all make for a virtually seamless transition for the Southfield Christian players, who will get to keep their leadership all in the family.

“We’ve done this for seven years,” Baker told MLive. “Every drill, we decided together. Every practice plan, every gameplan, every scout, that’s us deciding together.”