New Cleveland State basketball assistant coach is LeBron James' high school teammate

LeBron James gained national attention when his St. Vincent-St. Mary School (Akron, Ohio) team romped past all high school opponents during his senior season in 2003. One of his former teammates and friends, Rich Paul, is now his agent and the agent for a number of other NBA stars. Another, Dru Joyce III, went on to have a solid collegiate career at Akron and eventually play professionally overseas, mostly in Germany.

Now, he’s back in Northeast Ohio and back in basketball as an assistant coach, hired by new Cleveland State basketball coach Dennis Gates.

Joyce III’s father, Dru Joyce II, was the head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s when LeBron and his son starred there.

Sources: Cleveland State's Dennis Gates will hire Dru Joyce III as an assistant Coach. DEEP Ohio roots. Was high school teammates with @KingJames at St. Vincent-St. Mary. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 7, 2019

While Joyce III’s coaching experience is a far cry from his father’s. He’s new to serving as a coach and, as college basketball insider Jon Rothstein points out, his “DEEP Ohio roots” will likely serve as a significant boon to Gates’ recruiting efforts. After all, it never hurts to be one of LeBron James’ best friends.

How much does it help to be LeBron’s bestie? We’re all about to find out.