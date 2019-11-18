New Jersey church serves as start of healing process for students impacted by shooting at high school football game

When gunfire erupted in the closing moments of Friday night’s football game between Camden (N.J.) High School and Pleasantville (N.J.) High School, three were injured (one critically), six were eventually charged, and two communities were left stunned. On Sunday, one church moved forward to serve as a cathartic healing point for all, hoping to pave the way back to a sense of confidence and normalcy.

RELATED: Multiple people shot in bleachers at New Jersey game | Five men charged in Pleasantville-Camden shooting

As reported by NJ.com, The First Nazarene Baptist Church in Camden held a special service on Sunday for anyone affected by the Friday night shooting. The service drew members from both sidelines and stands of Friday’s game, including school board members and coaches from Camden.

Pastor Dyheim T. Watson Sr. allegedly led the congregation in prayers for administrators, students and coaches for those at the game Friday.

“God, we plead your blood over our athletes … over our administrators,” Watson Sr. told NJ.com.

The Camden-Pleasantville football game was rescheduled in the aftermath of the shooting. Camden led 6-0 when the game was abandoned because of the shooting, though it remains to be seen when the contest will return to the field. For now, Camden is scheduled to take on Cedar Creek in a third-round playoff game Friday.