New Jersey high school cancels homecoming over mono outbreak

An outbreak of mono that spread to the football team has led to the cancellation of homecoming at a New Jersey high school.

As reported by New York NBC affiliate WNBC, Warren Hills High School (Washington, N.Y.) is cancelling and forfeiting its scheduled Friday night football game for the second straight week because too many of its players are suffering from mono. This week’s forfeit carries particular resonance because it coincides with the school’s homecoming date, meaning that the scheduled homecoming activities will not go ahead as planned.

While there is some disappointment, there has been no pushback from students or the broader community about the decision to call off the games.

“We can’t do anything about it but of course play is safe,” senior football player Justin Coombs told WNBC.

There’s still a chance that Warren Hills could get in at least another game, with a contest scheduled for Friday November 1 still on the docket. Whether that move s forward will depend on the team’s health a week from now, with school officials monitoring the health of the team before deciding to move forward.