New Jersey HS football adding 40-second play clock, expanding instant replay

New Jersey high school football is going on the clock, and back under review.

The National Federation of State High School Associations approved the use of a 40-second play clock among other rule changes for all games this fall, bringing high school football more in line with the college and professional game.

The use of instant replay could also expand in New Jersey after the 2018 season was used as a pilot program, according to NJSIAA Replay Committee Chairman Carmine Picardo. That committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The NFHS was clearly impressed with New Jersey’s high school football model, since it has cleared the way for other states to use their own instant replay systems for championship events. It’s up to the individual states to create their own usage models, although some have already sought out the New Jersey schematic.

Expanding instant replay

Instant replay was introduced last season amid some concern that it would slow the pace of games and was an unnecessary oversight. It was used only at games where both teams were utilizing Hudl Sideline technology, and only turnovers and touchdowns could be reviewed. Refs would review plays using iPads stationed on the sidelines with looks from as many as four different camera angles.

Data from the first year showed 65 different schools participated in a replay game. Of the 50 games where replay was available, there were 37 plays reviewed. Six were reversed. The most reviews in one game was three. The average time for the reviews was 2:30, with the longest being five minutes.

“We know it works, we know what the procedure is,” Picardo said.