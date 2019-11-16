Report: Multiple people shot in bleachers at New Jersey high school football game

Gunfire erupted at a New Jersey high school football game Friday night, resulting in multiple wounds to people in the stands.

In the third quarter of the Pleasantville vs. Camden High School (New Jersey), about six shots went off in the bleachers, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Reports from different outlets including Press of Atlantic City and ABC6 stated “at least two” people were wounded. Mike Frankel of Jersey Sports Zone tweeted three people were shot, and all the victims were in the front few rows of the bleachers.

Frankel also tweeted that one of the victims was a young boy appearing to be 10 to 14 years old.

Another victim was a female, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

No players were injured in the shooting.

Camden had been leading 6-0 with about five minutes left in the third quarter when the shooting occurred, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Fans and players from both teams ran from the field, according to the Inquirer.

This story will be updated.