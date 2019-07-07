New London school employee faces more charges, this time related to alleged sexual assault of two students

A New London school employee, who already faces charges of child pornography and sexual assault, is now facing more charges relating to a rape of a student on two occasions.

Corriche Gaskin, 35, allegedly raped the student between classes, inside Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School (New London, Connecticut), according to The Day.

The Day reported that Gaskin was earlier charged with the following in May: Second-degree sexual assault, third-degree possession of child pornography, voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was also charged with one more count of endangering a minor in April.