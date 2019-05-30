New Michigan QB recruit J.J. McCarthy was a lifelong Ohio State fan. Now 'I want to kill them'

J.J. McCarthy hails from the greater Chicago area, but was raised as a devout Ohio State fan. As his talent and body continued to grow, he eventually began to dream the impossible dream, wondering if he might eventually be able to suit up as a quarterback for his dream school.

It didn’t work out that way. But, because it almost did, it has made McCarthy’s eventual commitment to Michigan all the more heated and dramatic.

As noted in this interview with The Athletic, McCarthy took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in late March. He claims that new Ohio State coach Ryan Day told him the Buckeyes wouldn’t be offering quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 until the end of the summer. That was enough to get McCarthy to relax, right up until the Buckeyes received a commitment from 2021 pro style quarterback Kyle McCord, the No. 8-rated player at his position, per 247Sports. Considering the fact that McCarthy is the No. 2-ranked prospect at the same position, he was understandably a bit confused.

He used to love Ohio St, now he wants to KILL THEM 👀 @jjmccarthy09 pic.twitter.com/kmMlQRZBLr — Overtime (@overtime) May 30, 2019

In fact, he was more than confused. He was angry, and less than three weeks later, he was a Michigan Wolverine.

“I get it’s a business, but it always sucks being lied to,” McCarthy told The Athletic. “And that’s kind of where the rivalry started for me. And the hatred. But what are you going to do? It’s a business and they have to do what they have to do. They lied to my face, but it’s all good now.”

For McCarthy, the jilted approach from Ohio State has him motivated to change the trajectory of the uber-heated rivalry between the schools.

“I used to love them,” McCarthy told The Athletic of Ohio State. “Now I want to kill them.”