New team atop Super 25 Volleyball Rankings in Week 12

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) has won 11 consecutive matches, dominating the Texas high school volleyball circuit.

When other teams have slipped up, Byron Nelson has stayed consistent, notching its record to 44-2. And now the team is being rewarded.

The Bobcats are the newest No. 1 team in the Super 25 High School Volleyball Rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 12

Most recently, the team earned a victory over Flower Mound (Texas), which is third in the rankings this week.

“This feels like a state championship win, but we know we have more work to go,” Paige Flickinger told the Dallas Morning News about the win.

Flickinger, a Midseason ALL-USA select, is committed to LSU for next season. She’s been a big reason for Byron Nelson’s success so far. The Dallas Morning News reported that Flickinger tallied 27 kills en route to Byron Nelson’s win over Flower Mound.

Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio), after initially not making the Super 25 ranks, went on an upset run that included victories over Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) and Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky). Eventually, the team not only entered the rankings, but moved into the No. 1 spot after earning more wins.

Last week, Padua Franciscan’s impressive run came to a close, losing to St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) in Ohio’s Division I state final. With the defeat, it dropped out of the No. 1 spot and into the 12th spot.

Eagan (Minnesota), which ranked No. 2 in the Super 25, also suffered a surprise loss. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota) took down the Wildcats in five sets to win Minnesota’s Class 3A title.