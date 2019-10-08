New teams in top 10 of Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

Not only does the top 10 of the Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings look different, there are actually three teams in it that didn’t even make the top 25 in the previous week.

Those teams — King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.chusettes,) Mohonasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) and Brentwood (Tennessee) — have all started the year undefeated. King Philip Regional comes in at 9-0, Mohonasen is 10-0 and Brentwood is 10-0.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 7

There is also a plethora of teams outside the top 10 that are new to the rankings this week. In fact, eight new teams make the rankings this time. Besides the three in the top 10, those teams are Champlin (Minnesota) Park, Montclair (New Jersey), St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York), Noblesville (Indiana) and Sumner (Washington).

Eastern (Voorhees Township, New Jersey) still retains its spot atop the Super 25 Rankings. The team has notched its record to 13-0, winning five games since the last rankings have come out.