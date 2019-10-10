New York Giants' Eli Manning completes Morris County teen's wish

Erika Morgan is used to yelling at New York Giants games on television. She got a much better view on Sunday, from a MetLife Stadium suite.

Morgan and her family were guests of the team through Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Despite getting hugs and high-fives at practice on Saturday and before Sunday’s loss to Minnesota, Morgan’s attitude toward her favorite team didn’t change much.

“The Giants could practice more, harder, and they’ll do better,” said Morgan, an 18-year-old from Rockaway Township. “I yell at the Giants. ‘Come on, Giants, you’ve got to get it together.’ They have to do better. They’re getting their butts whipped.”

Erika Morgan’s wish to meet Eli Manning just came true 🤗#GiantsPride | @wishnj pic.twitter.com/6QpQmxedJt — New York Giants (@Giants) October 5, 2019

Though the Giants have shifted to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, Morgan’s loyalties remain with veteran Eli Manning. Wearing a replica of his No. 10 jersey, Morgan received a round of applause from the entire team as she participated in a group photo — sitting in the center, next to Manning.

As the players headed out to practice, Manning pulled his jersey off and handed it to Morgan. She also received a No. 10 jersey with “ERIKA” on the back, autographed by all the Giants players, as well as team-logo goodies.

“Eli gave me a hug,” Morgan said. “It was amazing.”

