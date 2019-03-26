New York high school basketball coach resigns because of 'public harassment'

A Western New York boys basketball coach resigned after nine years at the helm of a regional power, citing “public harassment.”

As reported by Buffalo ABC affiliate WKBW, Niagara Falls High School boys basketball coach Sal Constantino announced his resignation Monday, claiming that extensive public harassment of himself and his family became too much to bear.

“Even when we won, the negative people would be on me about not winning by enough,” Constantino told WKBW. “So, so wrong the things they would say.

“People love the game, whatever sport it is, but do you want to put up with all of the stuff outside of it?”

For Constantino, who recently led Niagara Falls to the state finals, the answer to that became, “no,” particularly after he was allegedly verbally accosted while in public with his 11-year-old son.

While Constantino is stepping away from the basketball court, he isn’t leaving Niagara Falls High School; he plans to remain in his role as a special education teaching assistant at the school, and said he might even return to coach special-needs children in the future.