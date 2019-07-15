New York high school holds service after student-athlete killed in shooting

A 17-year-old who was shot in the Buffalo, New York area over the weekend died, according to The Buffalo News.

Paul Humphrey, a football player at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School (South Buffalo, New York), was killed in an early-morning shooting Saturday, the outlet reported.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, “seven or eight” gunshots were heard, a neighborhood resident told The Buffalo News.

Two minors were shot. Humphrey was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police told The Buffalo News, where he died, according to the outlet.

The other victim was a 15-year-old who was treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital. He survived and was released.

Timon held a service Monday morning, with counselors available for community members in need. About 300 people attended the ceremony.

Humphrey, an incoming junior, played wide receiver and running back. He was No. 2 on the Timon team.

A GoFundMe account was set up to support Humphrey’s family. As of Monday at 3:45 p.m. ET, it had raised more than $4,500.

People around the community took to social media to remember the loss.

I will always be a Timon Tiger and it pains me to say that I lost not only a teammate, but a brother. He always had a smile on his face and didn’t care what others thought about him. Timon is a family and today it showed. #2gether #fortesinfide — Cullen Tonge (@tongec2018) July 15, 2019

Though I didn’t know Paul, I can say this: When a young Timon man is taken from us, we all lose a part of our brotherhood. As a whole community we need to send our prayers in the name of St. Francis for the repose of his soul and the well being of his family #FortesInFide — Ian Joseph (@Joseph__Ian) July 14, 2019