Westlake grads, Super Bowl heroes Foles, Brees make history in Eagles-Saints matchup

PHILADELPHIA – History will be made Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome by two quarterbacks whose similarities go well beyond the number 9 on each of their jerseys.

The Eagles’ Nick Foles and New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees will become the first former Super Bowl MVPs who attended the same high school to square off in an NFL playoff game when the Eagles and Saints kick off at 4:40 p.m. (FOX).

Each is a graduate of Westlake High (Austin, Texas). The two are 10 years apart; Brees, 39, graduated in 1997, and Foles, 29, in 2007.

“Being from Westlake, knowing who he was as a little kid, I can’t say I remember watching him play,” Foles said Wednesday. “I was probably running around playing tag if I was at a game, throwing a little football. But watching him at Purdue, throughout his career in the NFL, I felt Drew’s a Hall-of-Famer, one of the best quarterbacks.