Nick Rodriguez of Jesuit voted Super 25 Top star for 2019 baseball season

A player who didn’t even start the baseball season on varsity helped his team win the championship and was subsequently voted the 2019 Baseball Season Super 25 Top Star.

Nick Rodriguez drove home an insurance run in the sixth inning of the championship game to extend Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)’s lead to 4-2. It proved to be the game-winning run in a 4-3 title victory.

That week, he won the Top Star poll for Week 12.

Now, that has translated into the sophomore winning the season Top Star poll.

With 10,102 votes, Rodriguez walked away with 59.74% of the full tally.

FINAL VOTES: Super 25 Top Star for the 2019 baseball season

Over 19 games on varsity, Rodriguez hit .375 with eight RBI and 13 runs scored. This came after spending the first 15 games of the season on junior varsity, where he hit .462 with a home run and 11 RBI with 17 runs scored.

In the Top Star poll, he beat out Week 9 winner of the Top Star poll, Scott Elliott of Franklin (Mass.) High School.

Elliott was a catalyst in what turned into a 15-0 shellacking for Franklin on May 6, going 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

He finished the poll with 4,641 votes, 27.45% of the full tally.

The third-place finisher was Micah Overley. The Craig High School (Janesville, Wisconsin) pitcher threw a complete-game one-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate in a 10-0 win on April 16.

His 1,807 votes was more than 10% of all voters.

With that, the baseball season has come to a close. Congratulations to Rodriguez and all the Top Star winners throughout the year.

Come back next season and remember to vote in the football Top Star polls this fall!