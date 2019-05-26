Nike EYBL: 2020 SG Cam Thomas ready to take center stage

IRVING, Texas – The first thing you should know about Boo Williams (Va.) shooting guard Cam Thomas is that he averaged 26 points a game last season for Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) despite playing alongside Cole Anthony, arguably the most gifted scorer in high school basketball who finished his high school career ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

That’s, quite possibly, one of the most understated facts in the Nike EYBL’s spring storylines.

Still, Thomas is less worried about getting his due as one of the top scorers in the country, regardless of class, and more focused on gaining recognition as a legitimate leader.

On Saturday he accomplished both, scoring 42 points in a 98-84 win over The Family (Mich.) at the Nike EYBL.

“More than anything I want to show that I can lead a team,” said Thomas, who is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win, and that’s all I really care about.”

Thomas has led Boo Williams to an 8-2 record and currently leads the Nike EYBL in scoring at 29.5 points a game.

“That was a goal of mine,” Thomas said. “I’m known for being a scorer, and I don’t mind that at all.”

That rep has earned him offers from schools like N.C. State, Kansas, LSU, Connecticut and Florida, among others.

“I want whoever wants to get in on my recruitment to get in because I’m open,” Thomas said. “More than anything, I want close out this session strong. I want to keep showing my teammates that they can rely on me to make the right play in every situation.”

