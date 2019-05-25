Nike EYBL: 2021 SG Terrence Clarke only halfway to his goal of Blue Blood offers

IRVING, Texas – For the vast majority of players around the country, picking up offers from Blue Blood programs like Kansas and Kentucky are the end goal, but when the general consensus is that you’re a top three player in the 2021 class like Terrence Clarke, those offers only get you halfway to your goal.

“Those were my last two offers, and, of course, I’m excited about them,” Clarke said. “But I want all of the Blue Blood programs to offer me, so I want Duke and North Carolina too.”

If he continues his dominant run with Expressions Elite (Boston) on the Nike EYBL, Clarke is well on his way to accomplishing said goal.

The 6-foot-7 shooting guard is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game for Expressions Elite, who sits atop its division in the league.

He posted 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Expressions Elite’s 85-74 win over Howard Pulley (Minn.) Saturday at the Nike EYBL.

“Duke has reached out before and they were at games this spring, but I haven’t heard from North Carolina yet,” Clarke said. “Not saying I’ll go to those schools for sure, but I think every player wants those specific options. I’ve been working really hard to be in position to get those types of offers.”

Another point of emphasis for Clarke this season was displaying his guard skills to clear up any lingering doubt about what he feels is his more natural position.

“I see a lot of different sites have me listed as a wing, but I can do a lot of different things on the court so I’m just looking to show how hard I’ve been working,” Clarke said. “We’re playing against teams with winning records and these are the games I love the most. I’m just looking to elevate everything this weekend and that will take care of anything I want to happen with my recruitment; that’s how I feel.”

