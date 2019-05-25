Nike EYBL: Cade Cunningham will release official list for the first time in June

IRVING, Texas – Cade Cunningham always has a little laugh when he reads news about his list of schools on social media.

“None of them know what schools have offered me or who I’m really looking at,” Cunningham said. “Because I’ve never said.”

That could change soon, according to Cunningham.

“I haven’t announced any schools that are even recruiting me,” Cunningham said. “I’m probably gonna drop a list of seven or eight schools in June. I just feel like constantly putting out who’s offered me is just a distraction. I don’t need to do that all the time; I just need to focus on getting better.”

That plan worked last season at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, where Cunningham led the Eagles to the GEICO Nationals semifinals.

He was dominant in the Texas Titans’ 111-103 win over Houston (Texas) Hoops Saturday at the Nike EYBL, scoring 34 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists and swiping two steals.

Cunningham, who is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, classifies himself as “position-less,” but conceded that “it’s more attractive when coaches recruiting me see me as a playmaker with the ball in my hands.”

“I love running the point,” Cunningham said. “That’s where I’m most comfortable, but I just play.”

Cunningham has been one of the most productive players on the Nike EYBL this season, averaging 23.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game for the Texas Titans, who are tied for first in their division.

“I didn’t have a goal to be the best player or anything like that,” Cunningham said. “My only goal has been to be a winner. I just want to win games because people are attracted to winners. When I’m winning everything else takes care of itself.”

Cunningham hinted that his “win and they will come” logic will gain more credence when he releases his list next month.

“I think a lot of fan bases are gonna be shocked because most of them don’t know that their schools have offered me,” Cunningham said. “I’m very happy with my list; I’ve got great schools, and I’m glad that I’ve done it this way. It’s been worth the wait.”

