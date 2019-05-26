Nike EYBL: Marcus Watson Jr. is blowing up by dishing the rock

IRVING, Texas – Marcus Watson Jr. has the type of individual goal that any coach would encourage him to selfishly pursue.

Coming in to the Nike EYBL this season with the Mac Irvin Fire (Ill.), Watson knew that if could lead the league in assists it would give his team the best chance to win games.

Twelve games in to the season it’s clear that he was spot-on in his assessment; Watson leads the Nike EYBL in assists, averaging 9.1 a game and Mac Irvin Fire is sitting at No. 2 in its division at 10-2.

“It feels great because that’s what I said that I was gonna do and I’m doing it,” Watson said. “Most players want to come out and score points, but I want to set up my teammates to be in the best position to score points for themselves.”

Makes sense for a guy who followed up a 22-assist game during his high school season by hitting the outrageous mark again this season with Mac Irvin.

“That was my career high of course,” Watson said. “It wasn’t even a goal to get that again; passing just comes naturally to me. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Last season, Watson led Morgan Park High School (Chicago) to a 28-5 record, averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 12 assists a game.

The prestigious appointment of being the top assist man in the uber-competitive Nike EYBL has paid off in the form of increased interest from schools like Oakland, Wake Forest, Illinois, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Miami, Miami-Ohio and New Mexico.

“It’s been pretty crazy over the last few weeks,” Watson said. “Here in Dallas my goal is the same; I go in to every game with a goal for 10 assists, anything over that is a bonus. This is the last session before Peach Jam, and I know that I’ll have to take it up a notch if I want to finish the regular season on top. The good thing is that if I’m getting the assists my team is winning. It’s the perfect scenario.”

