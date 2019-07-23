Elite guard Nimari Burnett cuts school list to a dozen colleges

Nimari Burnett is keeping his recruitment very close to the vest.

On Monday, Tipton Edits tweeted a graphic of the four-star combo guard’s top 12 schools. Burnett, of Prolific Prep (Napa, California), retweeted it.

The list: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and Wake Forest.

According to 247Sports, Burnett had 20 offers, though the recruiting site did not have Oregon, Stanford or Wake Forest included in those 20.

Based on the schools listed on the recruiting site, Burnett appears to have cut out Arizona State, Cal, DePaul, Fresno State, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio State, St. John’s, Texas A&M, USC and Vanderbilt.

Playing for Team WhyNot (California) in the Nike EYBL this summer, Burnett averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, according to D1 Circuit.

Over four games in the Peach Jam, he put up 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and six assists per game.

He was also part of the USA team that won gold in the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

With so many schools in play, it’s tough to judge which has the upper hand, though it is notable that Burnett came to Prolific Prep from the Chicago area.

While a move back to Illinois may make sense, though, staying home clearly doesn’t matter all that much to him — he moved to California for prep school.

Burnett is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as a five-star combo-guard and the No. 23 player in the country. He is the No. 5 CG on the list and rated as the No. 6 player out of Illinois.

Prolific Prep went 30-6 last season, according to MaxPreps. This year, Burnett and fellow five-star guard Jalen Green will join forces at the academy.