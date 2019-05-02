Nine days after Easter, Virginia lands commitment from 4-star OL named Christ

According to Christian doctrine, on the third day (after his crucifixion), Jesus Christ rose again. Now 2,019 years later, on the ninth day, Christ signed with the University of Virginia.

No, not Jesus Christ. Rather, it was Jimmy Christ, a four-star offensive lineman for Dominion High School (Sterling, Va.), who committed to the in-state Cavaliers over scholarship offers from fellow finalists Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, North Carolina and 33 other Division I scholarship offers.

Per Christ, whose brother Tommy Christ is a defensive end for Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers, the decision to choose Virginia wasn’t a particularly hard one, even though the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is the first four-star member of Virginia’s Class of 2020.

“They were my first offer,” Christ told 247Sports about Virginia. “They’ve been recruiting me really hard since I was a sophomore. My brother plays there. My whole family can go watch my games together. It’s two hours away and pretty easy to get to all of the games. They also play a lot of the ACC schools too.”

Now that he’s made his decision official, Christ will get to focus on his senior season and doing a bit of recruiting himself, with an eye on bring some of the other top prospects in 2020 with him.