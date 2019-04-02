USA Today Sports

Nine new teams in latest Spring Boys Soccer Super 25

Shawn Millsaps/Special to News Sentinel

Nine new teams in latest Spring Boys Soccer Super 25

Boys Soccer

Nine new teams in latest Spring Boys Soccer Super 25

By April 2, 2019

By: |

A shift at the top and nine new teams has led to the latest Boys Soccer Super 25 Rankings looking a lot different than it did the week before.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 3

With Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) moving down from No. 2 in the rankings to No. 9, Clover (S.C.) has now taken the reigns as the second best team.

The only team in front of Clover is Dalton (Ga.). After starting the preseason as the No. 1 team, Dalton has remained in the top position for Week 2 and Week 3. The team has started off the year 13-0.

The unranked teams that are now on the list include: Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.), Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.), Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.), Waukee (Waukee, Iowa), Decatur (Decatur, Ga.), Layton (Layton, Utah) and Oceanside (Mount Pleasant, S.C.).

, , , Boys Soccer, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/nine-new-teams-in-latest-spring-boys-soccer-super-25
Nine new teams in latest Spring Boys Soccer Super 25
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.