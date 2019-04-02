Nine new teams in latest Spring Boys Soccer Super 25

A shift at the top and nine new teams has led to the latest Boys Soccer Super 25 Rankings looking a lot different than it did the week before.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 3

With Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) moving down from No. 2 in the rankings to No. 9, Clover (S.C.) has now taken the reigns as the second best team.

The only team in front of Clover is Dalton (Ga.). After starting the preseason as the No. 1 team, Dalton has remained in the top position for Week 2 and Week 3. The team has started off the year 13-0.

The unranked teams that are now on the list include: Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.), Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.), Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.), Waukee (Waukee, Iowa), Decatur (Decatur, Ga.), Layton (Layton, Utah) and Oceanside (Mount Pleasant, S.C.).