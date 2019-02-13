NJ football coaches get look at new, transparent power ranking formula

The NJSIAA Executive Committee is expected to approve a new football playoff power ranking system, elements of which were unveiled to members of the New Jersey Football Coaches Association during a meeting at Rutgers University’s Hale Center on Monday night.

Westwood High School athletic director Dan Vivino, a former assistant football coach and member of the NJSIAA Football Committee, presented details of the proposed system, which would replace a controversial hybrid ranking formula the NJSIAA adopted last season. That formula utilized the Born Power Index and traditional power points.

The new system would still be called the United Power Ranking. It is intended to be transparent and easily understood. It will not rely on point spreads, and will be adjusted weekly and made available on GridironNewJersey.com. Historical data (how a team fared in previous seasons) also will be diminished.

The proposed ranking system would employ a newly devised Opponent Strength Index, predicated in part upon a formula Piscataway High School volunteer assistant coach John Thompson devised. It would still use traditional power points.

The Opponent Strength Index would account for 60 percent, while traditional power points would account for 40 percent of a school’s United Power Ranking.

Specific details of the formula are expected to be made public once the proposal is finalized.

“Conceptually, our office has been through it,” NJSIAA Director of Finance Colleen Maguire said of the new system. “We are endorsing this proposal.”

Maguire added that the plan Vivino unveiled Monday night may not be adopted “line-by-line,” affording the NJSIAA “a little bit of leeway” to tweak the proposal.

The new system would still utilize the same multiplier that rewards public schools for playing North Jersey’s non-public superpowers, a component that had to remain in place based on a previous ruling from the New Jersey commissioner of education.

Public schools would continue to be divided into five groups based on enrollment, with each group being split into North and South super sections. The Top 16 teams in each super section would make the playoffs and then be divided into eight-team sections.

The new system also would allow the playoff brackets to be snaked, meaning split apart according to seed rather than geography.

The sectional champions would continue to meet in bowl games, which were established last season.

Many of the changes are based upon results of a recent NJFCA survey, a majority of whose respondents did not favor teams with losing records qualifying for the postseason, a perceived flaw the new system may not be able to remedy.

Under the proposed new system, winless teams would be barred from entering the playoffs and undefeated teams with eight or more wins would receive automatic entry.

“I’m happy to see they addressed the issues coaches had last year,” Carteret head coach Matt Yascko said. “It seems as though the new plan will be a better representation of who belongs in the playoffs.”

Some changes coaches requested through the NJFCA survey were challenging to implement because leagues and conferences across the state are in the middle of a two-year scheduling cycle.