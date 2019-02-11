NJ football: Controversial Born playoff ratings discarded, report says

The controversial playoff rating system that marred this past New Jersey high school football season is getting the boot, a report says.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is committed to creating a new playoff formula that would replace the Born Power Index, WCTC reported Saturday, citing an email from the organization on the “need for a hybrid formula.. and we have identified a different solution to replace the Born Power Index that we feel addresses the issue.”

The New Jersey Football Coaches Association (NJFCA) has been working on suggestions for how the NJSIAA should revamp the playoff rating system in time for this fall. The NJFCA has a meeting Monday night at the Hale Center on the campus of Rutgers University.

The Born Power Index was used alongside traditional power points to help seed the state playoff brackets.

Created by Bill Born, a retired math teach from Scotch Plains, the Born Power Index used a mathematical equation to measure the strength of each earn. Born never publicly released the formula.

WCTC said NJSIAA administrator Colleen McGuire in an email said that her organization, the governing body for high school sports in New Jersey, that after taking into account feedback from various committees, coaches and athletic directors, it is “moving forward with a proposal that we feel best addresses the biggest issue: scheduling by leagues and conferences. This inconsistency is the primary driver behind the need for a hybrid formula and we have identified a different solution to replace the Born Power Index that we feel addresses the issue.”

