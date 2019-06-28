Top 2020 cornerback recruit Kelee Ringo releases his top 5 schools

Thank you God for 17 years of blessings🙏 Respect my decision….. #top5 pic.twitter.com/Qig6bTROUT — Kelee Ringo (@KeleeRingo) June 27, 2019

Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) High School cornerback Kelee Ringo, a five-star football recruit who this week ran 40 yards in a laser-timed 4.35 seconds at the Rival series Five-Star Challenge, announced his top five colleges on Thursday via social media.

Arizona State and Arizona were not among them. Another surprising omission was Washington, which is where he spent his life before moving to Scottsdale his sophomore year.

On his 17th birthday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ringo listed Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.

Ringo has been The Arizona Republic‘s top 2020 prospect since last year.

He is rated the No.1 cornerback in the nation in his class by 247Sports and No. 9 overall prospect.