No. 1 high school football prospect Zachary Evans focused on remaining on top

A month in to being widely regarded as the No. 1 overall player in most of the top recruiting rankings for 2020, Zachary Evans can’t say that the appointment has changed things in his life all that much.

USA Today hasn’t released its Chosen 25 football rankings for 2020 yet, but Evans will be a strong contender for the top spot.

“It’s not really different,” said Evans, a running back at North Shore High School (Houston). “There are just more people coming for me, I guess. I’m used to that; I’m ready for that.”

Makes sense for a player that put up his level of production last season, managing 1,785 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. while leading North Shore to a state title.

Still, don’t expect Evans to feel any level of contentment now that he’s earned the proverbial bull’s-eye that accompanies his top dog status.

“I stay in my bag,” Evans said. “I know what got me here and that was a lot of hard work. I just keep doing what got me here. I haven’t changed much of anything. I work hard anyway; it’s just about consistency for me.”

Evans said he’ll cut his list of 11 – Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas and Washington – down to four “in the next week or two.”

“I’m planning on taking a couple of visits out of state after I release my list,” Evans said. “I’ve got The Opening Finals coming up at the end of June, but other than that I’ll be focused on working out and getting better.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY