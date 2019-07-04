No. 1-ranked New York boys basketball prospect commits to Butler

Class of 2020 forward Myles Wilmoth committed to Butler on Wednesday on social media.
The 6-9 forward at St Andrews School (Barrington, R.I.) is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, listed as the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York and No. 245 nationally.
He earned first-team honors on the state’s All-USA Super Team as a junior after averaging 14.3 points and nine rebounds per game.
Wimoth helped the Saints win a New England prep school championship this year, scoring 15 points, including a couple of 3-pointers, and grabbing 13 rebounds in the title game.
He also had offers from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, La Salle and others.
Committed! pic.twitter.com/RWn5iP5i5d
— Myles Wilmoth (@myles235_) July 3, 2019
Wilmoth is Butler’s second commit of the 2020 class.
He joins three-star point guard Chuck Harris of Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.)
Last year, Butler went 16-17 and lost in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.