No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas has game with Bergen Catholic canceled

It appears Bergen Catholic football will not make its season debut this weekend in Florida.

Due to the impending Tropical Storm Dorian that is currently forming in the Atlantic Ocean off of the Florida coast, the Crusaders’ game against top-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday night has been cancelled.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Florida.

Instead of kicking their season off in Week 00 like fellow non-public powers Don Bosco, Paramus Catholic and St. Joseph, the Crusaders will open 2019 on Sept. 7 when they travel to play Imhotep Charter in Pennsylvania.