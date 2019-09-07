What We Learned: No. 11 Gonzaga College (D.C.) tops Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

The rise of Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) in the 2018 season was capped with the school’s first WCAC title in an era. Now it appears the 2019 vintage really may be capable of much more, following a one-sided 35-21 victory against traditional New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, Penn.).

MORE: How the Super25 Fared | National rankings | Regional rankings

Here’s what we learned from the Eagles’ Friday night win:

1) Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams has a flair for the dramatic

Gonzaga trailed 14-0 early and 21-14 early in the third quarter, but that was just scene setting for Williams and the Eagles to come storming back. Williams passed for three touchdowns and ran for another pair himself, accounting for all of Gonzaga’s points. His 35-yard touchdown with fewer than 6:00 remaining was the capper, essentially putting the game out of reach and establishing Williams’ bona fides as one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks.

2) The Gonzaga defense is a difference maker

Yes, Williams was impressive, but the Eagles defense was a complete game-changer, and it refused to be intimidated by an early Don Bosco surge. After falling behind 14-0, Gonzaga’s defense stiffened, refusing to allow another scoring play in the remainder of the game. Bosco added a third touchdown, but that actually game on a blocked kick recovery and return. By throttling Don Bosco’s offense, Gonzaga also ensured that the team’s offense consistently possessed the ball, which in turn ran down the Don Bosco defense and set the stage for Gonzaga’s offense to take control.

3) Don Bosco must be the nation’s best two-loss team

It’s hard to find too much fault with Don Bosco’s execution. The Dons have just played two of the nation’s best teams in back-to-back weeks. First, it was St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), the No. 3 team in the nation. In week 2 it was No. 11 Gonzaga. It’s not that Don Bosco isn’t a good team, it’s just that the Dons have been stuck playing great teams. The Dons should turn it around once they get firmly into New Jersey competition. For now, it’s just time for Don Bosco to turn the page.