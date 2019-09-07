What We Learned: No. 14 St. Joseph's (Penn.) holds off furious rally by No. 4 St. John's College (D.C.)

In one of the top games of the early season, USA TODAY Super 25 No. 14 St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.) held off a wild rally from No. 4 St. John’s College (D.C.) in an East coast showdown.

Here’s what we learned from the face off at Rutgers:

1) Fast starts can be deadly

Yes, St. Joe’s deserved to win, but St. John’s played the much better second half. So, why didn’t the Cadets win? They couldn’t make up for the ground they lost in the first quarter. St. Joe’s got out to a 21-0 lead and then simply had to brace against the oncoming St. John’s storm. They were outscored 30-13 the rest of the way, but that didn’t matter. The quick start made sure of that.

2) Kyle McCord delivered early and in the clutch

The next time Kyle McCord sets foot in Rutgers’ home field, he’ll be wearing an Ohio State uniform. He showcased some of the big play appeal that drew the Buckeyes to him on Friday. McCord was the catalyst behind St. Joe’s big 21-point first half lead, passing for two of the three touchdowns. St. John’s was able to slow down his progress in the second half, but the damage was already done.

3) Antwain Littleton is no normal running back

They came up short, but St. John’s valiant fightback earned some plaudits and second looks. No one earned more of those looks than Antwain Littleton. A three-star linebacker prospect, Littleton lines up at defensive tackle on defense for St. John’s in some sets, then serves as a running back on offense. His versatility knows almost no bounds, and against St. Joe’s he was one of St. John’s strongest weapons. The junior scored a touchdown and was a key component in the Cadets’ major comeback that put them in position to steal a win.