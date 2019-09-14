No. 17 Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky) blows out Waubonsie Valley (Aurora, Illinois), moves to 4-0

Nathan McElroy completed 18 of 23 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Trinity High School football team to a 60-6 rout of Aurora (Illinois) Waubonsie Valley on Friday.

Trinity – ranked No. 1 in Kentucky’s Class 6A – improved to 4-0 and will travel to No. 2 Male (3-0) next Friday.

Ryan Miller was McElroy’s top target, catching five passes for 100 yards. Wynton Johnson, Kaelan Racculia and Mason Hardy each had a touchdown reception.

Bradley West led Trinity’s ground game with 89 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Sophomore Armon Tucker rushed for two touchdowns.

Trinity finished with 473 yards of offense (296 passing, 177 rushing).

Waubonsie Valley – located just outside of Chicago – dropped to 2-1.

