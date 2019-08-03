No longer with a regional emphasis, Clemson is a nation-wide force in recruiting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence was already a national commodity when he visited Clemson after his freshman year in high school, with the expectation that a face-to-face meeting with Dabo Swinney would result in the latest addition to a rapidly growing pile of scholarship offers from programs across the Bowl Subdivision. He would leave disappointed.

It worked out in the end: Lawrence would land an offer as a sophomore, eventually sign with Clemson and put together a remarkable debut season as the Tigers marched to the national championship. At the time, however, Lawrence fell victim to a unique quirk for a program with Clemson’s level of prestige among prospective student-athletes — Swinney and the Tigers shy away from issuing immediate, no-questions-asked scholarships to the top recruits in any given year, even one with Lawrence’s obvious gifts.

“That’s my personal philosophy. I want our offers to mean something,” Swinney said. “I just like to have more information. I want to see guys grow and mature, drive a car, have a girlfriend, go the prom. Is it too much to ask to play two years of varsity football?”