Four-star DB Noa Pola-Gates commits to Nebraska at Polynesian Bowl

Safety Noa Pola-Gates had made up his mind earlier in the week about where he was committing to college.

His decision, however, wasn’t announced until the 2019 Polynesian Bowl, where Pola-Gates said on live television that he will be going to Nebraska.

Pola-Gates, who played high school football at Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.), is ranked the 19th best cornerback in 247 Sports’ 2019 rankings. He is the third-best player in Arizona, according to 247 Sports.

The Cornhuskers got off to the worst start in program history in 2018-19 by going 0-6. Nebraska won four of its last six games to finish 4-8 overall. Despite that record, Nebraska has the fourth-best recruiting class in the Big Ten and No. 22 overall on 247Sports. Scott Frost is entering his second year as head coach of the team.