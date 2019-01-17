Noa Pola-Gates' mind is made up, plans to announce at Polynesian Bowl

Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) safety Noa Pola-Gates couldn’t have asked for a better scenario.

For the last few months he’s had to endure the stress that is the recruitment process, but now he’s got “no worries” kicking back and relaxing in arguably the most beautiful and serene place on earth.

“Hawaii is beautiful, it’s just so peaceful,” Pola-Gates said. “Now that I know where I’m gonna go, I can just sit back and enjoy everything.”

From the Grand Canyon State to a State of Aloha! #PolyBowl2k19 🤙🏽🌴 @NoaPola pic.twitter.com/CYuFarhEHg — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 14, 2019

On Saturday, Pola-Gates and 98 other elite high school football players will lace ‘em up at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl. Pola-Gates will announce his decision between Nebraska, USC and Arizona State during the game.

“It feels good to know and have that over with,” Pola-Gates said. “I honestly made the decision this week so it’s still pretty new to me. All I have to do now is to let everyone else know.”

As it stands the only people who know where Pola-Gates is going are his family members and the team that he’s choosing.

Yet, even with the news about Pola-Gates’ mind being made up trickling around Polynesian Bowl practices, countless players are still putting their bid in to try and lure him to their school.

“They definitely try and say some things,” Pola-Gates said. “It’s the same old messages from them mostly, but I’m good with my decision. I’m excited to announce it.”

Still, don’t expect anything elaborate from Pola-Gates’ announcement, he plans to keep it “short and sweet.”

“I’ll probably just pull out the hat,” Pola-Gates said. “I’m just enjoying my time down here and I’m ready to play in this game. Me picking my school makes it even netter.”

