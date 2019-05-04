NC athletic association takes step toward inclusion for transgender athletes

The NCHSAA took a step Wednesday toward allowing transgender high school athletes to participate under their identified gender.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a policy that “allows participation in interscholastic athletics for all students, regardless of gender or gender identification.”

The current NCHSAA policy allows students to play on the team based on the gender listed on their birth certificate. The new policy will allow students a path to playing on the team with their chosen gender, but certain steps must still be taken.

“When a student’s gender identity differs from the gender listed on the student’s certificate of birth, the Gender Identity Request Form must be submitted by the member school to the NCHSAA prior to any participation by the student under circumstances that would constitute ineligibility,” the policy reads, according to a report from HighSchoolOT.com. “The Request should be based on the gender identification of that student in current school records and daily life activities in the school and community.”

According to a report from HighSchoolOT.com, students who submit a Gender Identity Request Form must provide several forms, including a list of treatments and medications relative to gender identity.

It will be up to the NCHSAA committee if that GIR is approved. Three percent of high school students in North Carolina identify as transgender, according to the NCHSAA.

