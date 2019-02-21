North Dakota HS hockey coach placed on leave for 'intimidating language'

A boys high school hockey coach in North Dakota was placed on indefinite leave on the day of the team’s first regional playoff game, for reasons that were later announced as his use of, “intimidating language.”

As reported by the Grand Forks Herald, Red River High School (Grand Forks, N.D.) boys hockey coach Bill Chase was placed on indefinite leave due to, “conduct unbecoming and unfitting of a high school coach, including a history (of) derogatory, demeaning, and intimidating language,” as disclosed in the district’s paperwork which was obtained by the Herald.

Chase was in his 10th season at the school when it launched an investigation into his conduct after receiving a complaint. It was that complaint which led to the coach’s indefinite leave, a decision that Grand Forks School District Athletic Director Mark Rerick defended to the Herald.

“When you learn information that causes concern, how comfortable are you as an administrator waiting to act on that?” Rerick said. “The decisions we make shouldn’t be about the competitive ability of a team. For me, I’m going to move forward in a manner I think is right whether that’s the morning of East Region or the state championship or the middle of July.”

Despite being placed on leave, Chase has reportedly continued to serve as a counselor at Grand Forks South Middle School.

Red River has gone 2-1 since Chase’s temporary departure and enters the state tournament Thursday.