North Shore (Texas) 4-star 2021 QB Dematrius Davis commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has lured one of the statement recruits of Justin Fuente’s tenure, but he won’t arrive on campus for more than a year.

Dematrius Davis, the four-star quarterback of 2018 USA TODAY Super 25 national runners-up North Shore (Houston, Texas), committed to Virginia Tech ahead of 21 other scholarship offers from elite programs. Davis is the third member of Virginia Tech’s Class of 2021 and the highest-rated quarterback commit under Fuente’s tenure, per 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound signal caller is already one of the most explosive offensive football players in the Lone Star State, and could compete for playing time soon after arriving on campus. He’s a top-five rated dual-threat quarterback in his graduating class and a top-25 overall prospect from Texas in the Class of 2021.

Davis announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter that showcased a personal workout, followed by a brief track sprint and zippered sweatshirt reveal of a Virginia Tech shirt.

The influence of Davis’ commitment could go far beyond his ability on the field. By joining Virginia Tech’s class now, he could prove an influential draw for other elite players, and particularly other Texas prospects who might be looking for other options outside the crowded Texas programs in the Big XII and Texas A&M, which plays in the ACC.

That’s for the future. For now, Davis has plenty of work at hand in the Texas state playoffs. North Shore is scheduled to face Dobie (Houston, Texas) in a home playoff game Friday, Nov. 15 as their title defense gets started.