Things We Learned: No. 25 North Shore tops Ridge Point

A week after a loss dropped North Shore (Houston, Texas) from the No. 2 spot in the USA TODAY Super 25, the Mustangs bounced back with a dominant performance in a 38-7 victory against area rival Ridge Point (Texas).

Here’s what we learned from the big win:

1) This was more like it

North Shore wasn’t perfect on Thursday, but it was a far different team than the one that capitulated against a tough Katy squad in Week 1. The Mustangs used an enormous dose of quarterback Dematrius Davis to overwhelm Ridge Point in the second half. Davis scored on runs of 22 and 3 yards and passes of 38, 32 and 28 yards. With decisive talent like that, not much else is needed for a team to be successful.

2) No Evans or Banks, no problem

Davis had to deliver because the Mustangs were without two-thirds of their offensive holy trinity. Both all-everything running back Zach Evans and four-star wide receiver Shadrach Banks were forced to sit out Thursday, watching from the bench as the Mustangs steadily took control of the game. The hope is that the resting duo will be back soon. For one night at least, they weren’t particularly needed.

3) North Shore will go as far as its defense takes it

A week after Katy dominated the second half by mounting long, ball possession drives, North Shore proved it could stiffen in the red zone when needed. Yes, Ridge Point still mounted a pair of very long offensive drives, but that’s when North Shore’s defense clicked into gear. If the Mustangs can play as tough on defense as they did against Ridge Point, limiting it to a single touchdown, they’ll have every chance of beating any foe on the schedule. Even a rematch against Katy.