Northern Kent. high school takes down senior banners with pancakes, but why?

A Northern Kentucky high school has removed banners celebrating the senior members of the school’s football team, citing concerns about their depiction of players eating pancakes and climbing a goal post. Now some are wondering precisely why the banners were so disruptive that they had to be removed.

As reported by Northern Kentucky Fox affiliate WXIX, three of four senior banners at Grant County High School depicted linemen eating or holding pancakes, a clear reference to pancake blocks. The fourth showcased a teammate jumping on the back of a field goal stanchion. Together, they depicted a scene of lighthearted football passion … and also one which the school apparently felt was irresponsible.

The four banners were removed in recent days, to the consternation of the students involved and the families. Now one, Garrett Rankin, has his family speaking out about their frustration at the banner’s removal.

“Just harmless fun, expressing themselves, they didn’t mean to dishonor or discredit the school in any way, shape or fashion,” Stephani Rankin told WXIX. “They told us it was an inappropriate representation of the school. We would like that defined.

“I’m not okay with it. The boys weren’t intending it to be inappropriate. They were just putting a little bit of their personality into it. They weren’t trying to be disrespectful to the Grant County school system at all.”

For their part, Grant County officials claim they offered to recreate the banners for the four students using more traditional images, but only two of the four teens accepted the offer. While Rankin and others have asked for the banners to be put back up before the teens’ final home game this weekend, there’s no immediate sense that will happen.

That’s not to say that the banners will be kept under wraps from here out, however; the teens are expected to receive them after the season concludes.