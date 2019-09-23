Northwestern WR commit continues to wow in season that almost never happened

There is no specific time it comes to him, but almost every day a thought pops into Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen’s head.

He nearly spent this football season watching from the Walled Lake Western (Michigan) sideline.

When concerns over his confusing high school transcript were raised, Yaseen was ruled ineligible because it appeared this could be his fifth year of high school even though he had attended Western for only three years prior to this fall.

“It still sits in the back of my head,” he said. “Knowing I wouldn’t be here without God so … “

Don’t forget the executive committee of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which went above and beyond the call of duty to get him on the field this fall.

Yaseen, who has committed to Northwestern, has made the most of his opportunity, but so has Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, which pulled out a wild 38-35 victory over Western.

St. Mary’s coach George Porritt gushed about Yaseen, especially a short slant pass he caught and turned into an amazing 75-yard touchdown.

“He’s outstanding,” Porritt said. “Geez-O-Petes! he’s a big-time player. We’re trying to double him over the top and stuff. That one little slant he caught, he beat about six different guys with six different moves. That was a big-time play.”

Yaseen, who caught seven passes for 146 yards, made it look like he beat 12 guys. Shortly after catching the ball he sipped a tackle at the Western 36. With two defenders near him he cut back at the St. Mary’s 33 to elude one of them and then quickly cut back again to get past the other and rolled into the end zone with four defenders chasing him.

Yaseen said it probably was his best play of the season and explained it simply as: “We needed a play so I made a play. There was a crease and I just took it.”

Western (3-1) needed to make a play because quarterback Zach Trainor injured his non-throwing shoulder late in the first half and didn’t return.

Trailing 14-10 at the half, St. Mary’s sophomore receiver Raid Zerki turned a short pass into a 56-yard TD to get the Eaglets (4-0) rolling.

“I ran a hitch, missed one defender, saw another defender miss a tackle and I was gone,” he said. “As I missed the second tackler I was thinking: ‘Let’s not get caught.’ I was gone.”

Read the rest of the story at the Detroit Free Press.