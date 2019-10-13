Northwestern getting a do-it-all talent in Walled Lake Western WR Yaseen

What is Northwestern University getting in Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen?

“They’re getting a great athlete, great receiver, an on- and off-the-field great person,” he said.

Many would agree with his self-assessment. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Walled Lake Western senior has long been in the spotlight for his receiving skills — 247Sports Composite ranks him as one of the top 100 wideouts nationally — and the fact is, if the ball comes near Yaseen, he’s going to make things happen.

Yaseen scored two touchdowns Friday, both coming on fourth-down plays, in Western’s conference title-clinching 40-10 victory over South Lyon. On the first, he outjumped two defenders to snag a high throw, deked a third defensive back, and raced into the end zone to complete a 38-yard scoring play.