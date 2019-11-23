Northwestern QB commit Aidan Atkinson arrested on sexual assault, misconduct charges

A Colorado high school standout and Northwestern quarterback commit was arrested Friday on multiple charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, according to jail records .

Boulder police issued a release stating an individual turned himself in Friday and is facing three counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawful sexual misconduct and one charge of attempted sexual assault. Jail records show the person charged with those crimes was Aidan Atkinson, the quarterback at Fairview High School.

The alleged incident involved one male and multiple females aboard a party bus on Sept. 15, 2018, the release said. The three charges of sexual assault are specified as sexual assault on a helpless victim, sexual assault overcoming will and sexual assault incapable of appraising conduct.

Since all parties involved were juveniles at the time of the alleged incident, Atkinson is not named in the release. However, jail records show Atkinson is the one charged with the alleged crimes. He turned 18 in August.

The Boulder Daily Camera first reported the news. Officials from Fairview High School have yet to respond to USA TODAY Sports’ request for comment.

Atkinson, rated as a four-star recruit per the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to Northwestern in November 2018, two months after the Wildcats extended a scholarship offer.

Atkinson broke the previous record for career passing yards in Colorado, which had stood for 19 years, three weeks ago and set the state passing touchdown record earlier this season.

Fairview is scheduled to play top-seeded Cherry Creek in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday.