Norwegian 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen sets junior indoor world record at 1,500 meters

Norwegian track phenom Jakob Ingebrigtsen is back in the headlines again, for all the right reasons.

Ingebrigtsen, who became the youngest to run a sub-4:00 mile in 2017 and then set a new junior record at the distance with a 3:56 later the same summer, was back to his record-setting best Wednesday. At the PSD Bank Meeting indoor invitational in Germany, Ingebrigtsen clocked an under-20 world record time of 3:36.02.

The Norwegian teen used a blistering final sprint to push in front of Ethiopian 19-year-old world record holder Samuel Tefera and edge out the victory by 0.32 seconds. Ingebrigtsen’s older brother, Filip Ingebrigtsen, crossed in third, two seconds farther back at 3:38.62.

The win sets up Ingebrigtsen up for another duel with his brother at the European Championships March 1-3 in Scotland. To say that the winner will have bragging rights at dinner is quite the understatement.