Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner gets 2nd-most yards in California single-game history

Tyler Buchner’s career night for The Bishop’s School (La Jolla, California) put him in the state record books.

With 760 total yards, the four-star quarterback posted the second-most for a single game in California high school football history, according to a tweet by the school’s offensive coordinator Danny Mitchell.

He missed out on tying the top mark, set in 2014 by Jorge Amaya of Hawkins (Los Angeles), by just one yard.

Buchner finished with 465 passing yards and 295 rushing yards in Bishop’s School’s win 71-42 win over Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California). He completed 24 of 36 passes and threw for five touchdowns while scoring four more on the ground.

After reviewing the film multiple times, @tylerbuchner officially finished Saturday Night’s game with a total of 760 All-Purpose Yards- (465) Passing, (295) Rushing, making him #2 All-Time in California pic.twitter.com/OBehO8bsM2 — Danny Mitchell (@CoachD_Mitch) September 9, 2019

What makes Buchner’s rushing total even crazier — which, it’s hard to get even wilder than a quarterback nearly hitting the 300-yard mark — is that he’s not specified as a dual-threat quarterback. Though he can obviously gain yards on his feet, MaxPreps ranks him as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Buchner is committed to Notre Dame, which he chose over 15 other offers including Alabama, Georgia and Michigan.

The junior missed almost all of last season after tearing his ACL in the first game of 2018, according to Irish Sports Daily.

It looks like that’s all healed up nicely.

This weekend saw enormous production for quite a few highly-ranked recruits.

Bryce Young of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) — a different school than the Mater Dei Catholic Buchner defeated this weekend — threw for more than 500 yards and had seven touchdowns against reigning two-time champion Centennial (Peoria, Arizona).

Bijan Robinson, a five-star Texas running back commit, rushed for 430 yards and six touchdowns in three quarters of play.

Chubba Purdy, a four-star quarterback committed to Louisville, had 409 total yards and 10 touchdowns in a four-overtime victory.