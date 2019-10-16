Notre Dame could compete for top recruiting class in 2021

In recent years, Notre Dame has compiled solid impressive recruiting classes, though not to the level of their Knute Rockne, Ara Parseghian hey day.

Just consider: Notre Dame’s 2019 class ranked 16th, its 2018 group was 10th and its 2017 class also finished ranked 10th. Those are solid rankings for any program, though for the likes of Notre Dame it still leaves room for some hemming and hawing among traditionalists.

That may not be the case come 2021. After a pair of four star wide receivers joined the class over the weekend, Notre Dame suddenly finds itself with the No. 3 ranked class in the nation, per 247Sports. All seven current recruits are considered to be 4-star recruits, including Georgia wide receiver Deion Colzie and Ohio wide out Lorenzo Styles Jr..

It’s still early, particularly for the Class of 2021, but the early returns from Notre Dame’s group could be sea change for their fortunes. The team’s schedule is always just tough enough to keep it in the College Football Playoff because of its reputation. With a top-five recruiting class, Brian Kelly could truly anticipate a run at a trophy.

Will it materialize? Who knows. If nothing else, the Irish are off to the kind of start that makes people notice, both among recruiting analysts and the recruits themselves.