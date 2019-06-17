Notre Dame gets big football recruiting boost from 4-star OT Michael Carmody

The Fighting Irish needed an offensive tackle for the future. They got a good one in Mars (Pa.) Area High School offensive lineman Michael Carmody.

A four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Pennsylvania, Carmody announced his commitment to Notre Dame Sunday, despite having only held a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish since early May.

Incredibly, he earned the offer despite Notre Dame not seeing him play or practice football in person.

“(Offensive line coach Jeff) Quinn stopped by and although we don’t have any football workouts, he did watch me play basketball,” Carmody told 247Sports. “I know that worked for him because he said that he likes his football players playing basketball. He got to watch me do that for a bit. Friday night, my parents and I made plans to speak with him on Sunday. We spoke and he let me know I had an opportunity to play at Notre Dame. Ever since, I’ve been on top of the world.”

That feeling eventually motivated Carmody to pledge his future to South Bend. While the 6-foot-6, 285-pound star could take some time to adjust to the collegiate, Notre Dame has the depth to provide that. In the meantime, he has a senior football and basketball season to prepare for.

“I will not be enrolling early,” Carmody told 247Sports. “My dad is the basketball coach at Mars, so I want to play for him one last time and play my senior basketball season.”