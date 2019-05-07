Notre Dame gets commitment from 4-star Ill. DE Rylie Mills

One of the top prospects in Chicagoland has followed a well worn path to Notre Dame.

On Monday, four-star Lake Forest (Ill.) High School defensive end Rylie Mills chose Notre Dame ahead of scholarship offers from most of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Wisconsin and others. A 6-foot-5, 275 pound behemoth, Mills is considered one of the top 10 defensive end prospects in the Class of 2020 and the No. 2 overall prospect in Illinois.

“Notre Dame’s combination of high academics and the ability to compete at the highest level was a big draw for me,” Mills told 247Sports. “I also felt like I could relate to the players and meshed with them.”

While it’s early in the recruiting process, Mills was universally expected to commit to Notre Dame, as have a number of great Chicago prospects before him.

Now he’ll get to focus on his senior season at Lake Forest and his final academic year as he gears up for Notre Dame on both fronts.